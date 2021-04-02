UrduPoint.com
US, Greek Defense Chiefs Discuss Cooperation On Threats To NATO - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III spoke with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos to reaffirm mutual commitment to security in the Eastern Mediterranean and NATO's Southern Flank, the Defense Department said in a release on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos to reaffirm the strong and deepening security partnership between the United States and Greece," the release said. "The leaders committed to being vigilant regarding threats to stability in NATO's Southern Flank."

Austin welcomed the expansion of the US forces presence in Greece over the past year, including the homeporting of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams expeditionary mobile base at Souda Bay, and attributed this to the 2019 update of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.

The US Defense Secretary also welcomed ongoing exploratory talks between NATO Allies Greece and Turkey and noted that Greece consistently exceeds NATO defense spending goals.

The leaders also discussed Russia's alleged "maligned influence."

Russia has repeatedly warned that NATO's reckless military buildup in the region threatens to spark an unnecessary confrontation.

