UrduPoint.com

US Grocery Giant Trader Joe's Sued Over Lead, Cadmium Levels In Dark Chocolate - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 04:20 AM

US Grocery Giant Trader Joe's Sued over Lead, Cadmium Levels in Dark Chocolate - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Specialty retail grocer Trader Joe's was sued in the Eastern District of New York by a consumer who accused the company of endangering shoppers by selling bars of dark chocolate that contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium, Reuters reported citing court documents.

"High levels of lead and cadmium in food products is material to reasonable consumers because these chemicals pose serious health risks, even in small dosages," plaintiff Thomas Ferrante said in the lawsuit as quoted in the report on Wednesday.

The suit follows findings by Consumer Reports that said 23 of the 28 dark chocolate bars it tested contained potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium, or both heavy metals for people who eat more than one ounce of chocolate a day, the report added.

Consumer Reports found Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao high in lead, and Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao high in lead and cadmium.

Ferrante said he read both products' labels before purchasing them, and would not have done so or would have paid less had he known their contents, the report said.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages, including at least $500 per transaction under New York law, according to the report.

Related Topics

Company Lead New York Million Court Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

3 hours ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

3 hours ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

5 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

5 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

5 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.