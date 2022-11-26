UrduPoint.com

US 'Grossly Interferes' In Russia's Affairs By Criticizing LGBT Propaganda Ban - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 07:20 AM

US 'Grossly Interferes' in Russia's Affairs by Criticizing LGBT Propaganda Ban - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) American officials are grossly interfering in the affairs of the Russian Federation, criticizing the law banning LGBT propaganda, the Russian Embassy in the US said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Twitter that Russia's ban on LGBT propaganda "would be another serious blow to freedom of expression and the human rights" and has called on Russian lawmakers to withdraw the relevant bill.

"We consider such statements as gross interference in our internal affairs. Russia has consistently advocated the protection of traditional family values. We speak openly about our rejection of attempts by Western states, led by the United States, to impose pseudo-liberal and perverted ideas about human rights on other countries," the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

The embassy called on the US to respect the choice of the Russian people regarding adherence to the moral guidelines that define the Russian civic identity.

Earlier this week, the State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) passed a law banning the promotion of LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and gender reassignment in advertising, media, books, movies and audiovisual services. Violators will face a fine of up to 10 million rubles ($165,000). The legislation still needs to pass the Federation Council (upper chamber), and get signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the State Duma adopted a technical law that would ensure the entry into effect of a ban on foreign agents to serve in the bodies of the country's Foreign Ministry, hold rallies, as well as a number of other restrictions, including a ban on education in schools. Moreover, amendments were made by the State Duma providing for the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for surrender or evasion of military service.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Education Russia Washington Parliament Twitter Fine Vladimir Putin United States Chamber Citizenship Moral Family Media Million

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

7 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

7 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

7 hours ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

7 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.