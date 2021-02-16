US Ground-Based Strategic Missile Project Passes Baseline Review - Northrop Grumman

(@FahadShabbir)

The engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) program for the next United States' ground-based nuclear missile deterrent project has passed its first major design review, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) program for the next United States' ground-based nuclear missile deterrent project has passed its first major design review, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully conducted its first major design review event for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) baseline in November 2020," the release said.

Northrop Grumman said the next key milestone in the project is the integrated baseline review.

"The EMD baseline review (EBR) is an assessment of the current technical baseline, which includes user requirements, program data and configuration elements, and is the first step in transitioning ownership of the allocated baseline to the government.

...The team is currently on schedule to meet [integrated baseline review]," the release said.

Northrop Grumman was awarded the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent EMD contract by the Trump administration in September 2020, to modernize the US intercontinental ballistic missile system. The company said the EMD phase includes full system design, qualification, test and evaluation and nuclear certification.