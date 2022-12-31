UrduPoint.com

US Grounds Several F-35 Fighter Jets After Mishap In Texas Runway - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 07:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The United States grounded several F-35 fighter jets as a result of concerns following a mishap that occurred with the aircraft on the runway of a military base in Texas earlier in December, the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Program Office spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The F-35 Joint Program Office has issued a Time Compliance Technical Directive (TCTD) to recommend restrictions on a small number of aircraft, which have been evaluated to be of higher risk, from flight operations and until procedures can be developed for their return to flight," the spokesperson said on Friday.

The affected F-35 aircraft have been identified, and the United States will work with the military services and international partners to address any potential issues.

The United States expects to fix any relevant issues of concern with the F-35 aircraft determined to have potential problems.

Earlier this month, a US F-35B fifth-generation fighter jet crashed during a test flight at a base in the state of Texas. The pilot ejected from the aircraft and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Lockheed Martin will follow appropriate investigation protocol in this incident, according to a company spokesperson.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder previously said that the US Defense Department was aware of the F-35 crash in Texas.

In October, a F-35A crashed in the state of Utah at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City.

The F-35 is the most expensive military system ever recorded and its overall cost rose in 2021 to $412 billion from $398 billion, a Department of Defense report said in September 2022.

