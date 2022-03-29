UrduPoint.com

US Growler Aircraft Deploying To Germany Not To Be Used To Fight Russian Forces - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Growler Aircraft Deploying to Germany Not to Be Used to Fight Russian Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany this week will not be used to fight Russian forces in Ukraine but will be utilized to bolster NATO's defense posture on its eastern flank, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"They are not being deployed to be used against Russian forces in Ukraine," Kirby said in a press release on Monday. "They are being deployed completely in keeping with our efforts to bolster NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities along that eastern flank.

"

The Growler is a specialized version of the US F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that is equipped to fly electronic warfare missions using a suite of jamming sensors to confuse enemy radars, which aids in the ability to conduct suppression of enemy air defense operations, Kirby said.

Some 240 Navy personnel will deploy to Germany consisting of pilots and maintenance crew, Kirby added.

Related Topics

NATO AIDS Ukraine Russia Pentagon Germany

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

2 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

2 hours ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

2 hours ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>