US Growth Will Slow To 1.8% In 2023, 1% In 2024 - IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Economic growth in the United States is expected to slow to 1.8% in 2023 and 1% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"In the United States, growth is projected to slow from 2.1 percent in 2022 to 1.8 percent in 2023, then slow further to 1.

0 percent in 2024," the IMF said in its latest update to the World Economic Outlook.

Resilient consumption growth in the first quarter of 2023 allowed the IMF to revise the forecast upward by 0.2 percentage points, the report noted.

However, the IMF warned that the consumption growth momentum is not expected to last.

"Consumers have largely depleted excess savings accumulated during the pandemic, and the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates further," the report said.

