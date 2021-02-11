UrduPoint.com
US Guided Missile Destroyers, Turkish Frigates Conduct Drills In Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

US Guided Missile Destroyers, Turkish Frigates Conduct Drills in Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Two US Navy guided missile destroyers, two Turkish Navy frigates and accompanying aircraft have carried out joint exercises in the Black Sea, US Naval Forces Europe-Africa/US Sixth Fleet announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter and a US Navy P-8A from Patrol Squadron 46 participated in joint air and surface exercises with Turkish frigates Orucreis and Turgutreis and two Turkish F-16 fighters alongside reconnaissance aircraft in the Black Sea," the release said.

The US Navy ships and aircraft joined the Turkish maritime forces in an integrated surface, air, subsurface warfare exercise to enhance the tactical proficiency of the ships and aircraft through precision command, control and communication, the Sixth Fleet said.

"We welcome this opportunity for American Navy ships USS Donald Cook and USS Porter to conduct exercises with the Turkish armed forces in the Black Sea. As NATO Allies, we share a commitment to peace and stability in Europe and the middle East," US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield said in the release.

The warships hunted for a simulated submarine in their joint exercise working with the US P-8 Poseidon, the release added.

