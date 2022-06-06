UrduPoint.com

US, Gulf Nations Sanction 16 Individuals From Iran, Terrorist Groups - Statement

Published June 06, 2022 | 08:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United States and other members of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) said on Monday they have jointly sanctioned 16 individuals and entities linked to the Islamic State terrorist group, Boko Haram (both banned in Russia), as well as members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

"Today, members of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) sanctioned 16 individuals, entities, and groups affiliated with a variety of regional terrorist organizations ... The targets included three individuals associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), four ISIS-associated individuals and one company, six Boko Haram financiers, and terrorist groups Saraya al-Ashtar and Saraya al-Mukhtar," the statement said.

Over the past years, TFTC member states have addressed a broad range of terrorist financing activity in the Arabian Peninsula, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

"The TFTC's actions today signal the determination and commitment of TFTC member states to continue to work towards these goals, as well as unity in the commitment to root out the full scope of terrorist financing activity. The TFTC is a clear demonstration of the Biden-Harris Administration's multilateral approach to strengthening the reach of our sanctions through coordination with key partners," he added.

Along with the US, the TFTC includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

