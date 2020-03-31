UrduPoint.com
US Gun Retailers To Continue Operating Amid Virus Crisis - New Jersey Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Gun Retailers to Continue Operating Amid Virus Crisis - New Jersey Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The US Federal government will allow firearms retailers to operate during the coronavirus crisis because they are considered critical infrastructure, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy told reporters on Monday.

"In accordance with the guidance released over the weekend by the federal Department of Homeland Security we will allow firearms retailers to operate," Murphy said at a briefing.

The federal guidance published on Saturday, he added, includes these retailers as part of critical infrastructure.

"It wouldn't have been my definition but that is the definition at the federal level and I didn't get a vote on that," Murphy said.

He added that firearms stores will work by appointment only and during limited hours. Governor promised to continue enforcing all gun safety laws coronavirus crisis notwithstanding.

