Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:57 AM

A gunman in the US state of New Jersey killed the son of a federal judge and wounded her husband in an attack at their home before later killing himself in the US state of New Jersey, ABC news reported on Monday, citing law enforcement sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A gunman in the US state of New Jersey killed the son of a federal judge and wounded her husband in an attack at their home before later killing himself in the US state of New Jersey, ABC news reported on Monday, citing law enforcement sources.

Judge Esther Salas was not hurt in the attack that left her son, Daniel Anderl, 20, dead and her husband� Mark Anderl in critical but stable condition, the report said.

The suspect, who disguised himself as a FedEx delivery worker, later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, ABC news reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The FBI earlier issued a plea for help from potential witnesses in the weekend attack.

"The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey.

.. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us," the FBI field office in the city of Newark said via Twitter.

Initial reports from law enforcement said Daniel Anderl opened the door Sunday evening, with his father right behind him. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and the gunman fled, CNN reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

Sales presided over a number of gang-related trials involving drug trafficking and murder in recent years, as well as well as a lawsuit by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company failed to monitor high risk customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.

