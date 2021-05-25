US Hacker Uses Stolen Identities Used to Get Over $200,000 in COVID-19 Aid - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) A US hacker who received more than $200,000 in COVID-19 relief using identities he stole from 35 victims faces criminal charges in an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

"The indictment alleges that, as part of the scheme, [Keon] Taylor obtained over the internet and elsewhere multiple victims' stolen personal identifying information, or "PII," including victims' Names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Taylor used the stolen identities to apply for and receive over $219,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits, and to submit numerous additional applications seeking other benefits for at least 35 victims, the release said.

The indictment further alleges that Taylor also used false information to fraudulently apply for three Economic Injury Disaster Loans under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, a Federal law with multiple aid programs for millions of Americans suffering economic damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

The indictment lists multiple charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the release.