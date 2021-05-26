UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hacker Uses Stolen Identities Used To Get Over $200,000 In COVID-19 Aid - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Hacker Uses Stolen Identities Used to Get Over $200,000 in COVID-19 Aid - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A US hacker who received more than $200,000 in COVID-19 relief using identities he stole from 35 victims faces criminal charges in an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

"The indictment alleges that, as part of the scheme, [Keon] Taylor obtained over the internet and elsewhere multiple victims' stolen personal identifying information, or "PII," including victims' Names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Taylor used the stolen identities to apply for and receive over $219,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits, and to submit numerous additional applications seeking other benefits for at least 35 victims, the release said.

The indictment further alleges that Taylor also used false information to fraudulently apply for three Economic Injury Disaster Loans under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, a Federal law with multiple aid programs for millions of Americans suffering economic damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

The indictment lists multiple charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the release.

Related Topics

Internet Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

PDM involved in immature, dirty politics for polit ..

2 minutes ago

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.