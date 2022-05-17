UrduPoint.com

US Had 11 'Near Misses' With Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - Naval Intelligence Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The United States has experienced at least 11 near misses between US craft and so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The United States has experienced at least 11 near misses between US craft and so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We have not had a collision, we've had at least 11 near misses though," Bray told a US House Intelligence subcommittee meeting on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie also testified on the issue.

Unidentified aerial phenomena are airborne objects that are encountered and not immediately identifiable.

Moultrie said the US government is committed to determine the origin of the unidentified aerial phenomena especially because they pose potential flight safety and security risks,

Bray pointed out during the hearing that the US government has neither attempted to communicate with the objects nor to fire upon them. They appear to be unmanned and perhaps not in a controlled flight, he added.

No unidentified aerial phenomena wreckage has been recovered that is inconsistent with a terrestrial origin, according to the US government.

