US Had Dozen Consultations With Ukraine While Preparing Nord Stream 2 Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States had numerous consultations with Ukraine while working on the Nord Stream 2 deal with Germany, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Throughout this process both we and our German allies have consulted very closely with Ukraine. We have had more than a dozen consultations with Ukraine in the course of recent weeks," Price said.