Open Menu

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It To Continue - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 11:45 PM

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White House

The United States had good direct communication with the Russian government over the weekend in light of the situation concerning the head of private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and expects that contact to continue, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States had good direct communication with the Russian government over the weekend in light of the situation concerning the head of private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and expects that contact to continue, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We had good direct communications with the Russians over the course of the weekend," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It's our expectation that that would be able to continue going forward."

Related Topics

Russia White House Company United States Government

Recent Stories

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

1 minute ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

7 minutes ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

8 minutes ago
80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

8 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

9 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

9 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

20 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on co ..

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World