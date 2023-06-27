Open Menu

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It To Continue - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States had good direct communication with the Russian government over the weekend in light of the situation concerning the head of private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin,  and expects that contact to continue, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We had good direct communications with the Russians over the course of the weekend," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It's our expectation that that would be able to continue going forward."

