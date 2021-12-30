UrduPoint.com

US Had Good Talks With Ukraine On Confidence Building Measures Pitched To Russia- Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 12:18 AM

US Had Good Talks With Ukraine on Confidence Building Measures Pitched to Russia- Official

US officials had very good discussions with Ukrainian counterparts about short-term confidence building measures Kiev put forward to Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US officials had very good discussions with Ukrainian counterparts about short-term confidence building measures Kiev put forward to Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"We have had very good discussions with the Ukrainian side in terms of short-term confidence building measures that they have put on the table with the Russian side," the US official said during a conference call with reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

2 minutes ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron im ..

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

2 minutes ago
 Allied parties extend full support to PTI's govern ..

Allied parties extend full support to PTI's government: Ali Muhammad

2 minutes ago
 France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases i ..

France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

5 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Likely to Discuss Iran During Phone C ..

Biden, Putin Likely to Discuss Iran During Phone Call - US Official

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.