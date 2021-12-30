- Home
- World
- News
- US Had Good Talks With Ukraine on Confidence Building Measures Pitched to Russia- Official
US Had Good Talks With Ukraine On Confidence Building Measures Pitched To Russia- Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 12:18 AM
US officials had very good discussions with Ukrainian counterparts about short-term confidence building measures Kiev put forward to Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US officials had very good discussions with Ukrainian counterparts about short-term confidence building measures Kiev put forward to Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
"We have had very good discussions with the Ukrainian side in terms of short-term confidence building measures that they have put on the table with the Russian side," the US official said during a conference call with reporters.