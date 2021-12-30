US Had Good Talks With Ukraine on Confidence Building Measures Pitched to Russia- Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US officials had very good discussions with Ukrainian counterparts about short-term confidence building measures Kiev put forward to Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"We have had very good discussions with the Ukrainian side in terms of short-term confidence building measures that they have put on the table with the Russian side," the US official said during a conference call with reporters.