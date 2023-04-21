US Had More Mass Shootings Than Days in 2023 - DHS Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The United States has had more mass shootings than days in 2023, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

"We have had more mass shootings in this country in 2023 than we have days of the year," Mayorkas said at the Council of Foreign Relations.

Mass shootings are victimizing more and more individuals, he added.

Mayorkas highlighted the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and local communities to prevent massacres. The authorities have to fund and equip communities so they can determine in a timely manner whether a person is planning to take the path of violence, the secretary said.

The US has seen 167 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.