US Had No High-Level Communication With Afghan Administration In Last Few Days - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

US military officials have had no contact with their counterparts from the Afghanistan administration of former President Ashraf Ghani, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US military officials have had no contact with their counterparts from the Afghanistan administration of former President Ashraf Ghani, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"I know of no high-level commutations here from Pentagon with Afghan counterparts over the last couple of days," Kirby said, when asked whether the Defense Secretary or any other senior official have spoken with former Afghan counterparts since Sunday.

