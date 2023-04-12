(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States had to curtail its biological activities in Ukraine only due to Russia's special military operation, according to Russia's parliamentary Commission on the biological program in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

"Only thanks to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the United States was forced to urgently curtail and export to other countries and regions the equipment, biological samples, and other evidence confirming the dangerous and non-compliant nature of its military biological activities in Ukraine," the report said.