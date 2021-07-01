UrduPoint.com
US Hails 'historic' Global Corporate Tax Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:52 PM

President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement among 130 countries on a new global minimum tax reached in the OECD on Thursday, something Washington had been pushing hard to achieve

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement among 130 countries on a new global minimum tax reached in the OECD on Thursday, something Washington had been pushing hard to achieve.

Biden said the accord, setting a tax floor of at least 15 percent, would make the global economy more equitable for workers, which he has made a key focus of his administration.

"With a global minimum tax in place, multinational corporations will no longer be able to pit countries against one another in a bid to push tax rates down and protect their profits at the expense of public revenue," Biden said in a statement.

The goal is to prevent companies from moving their headquarters to low-tax countries to shield their earnings, which deprives governments of much-needed resources.

"They will no longer be able to avoid paying their fair share by hiding profits generated in the United States, or any other country, in lower-tax jurisdictions," Biden said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the deal "historic" and said it is "a clear sign: the race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end.""We have a chance now to build a global and domestic tax system that lets American workers and businesses compete and win in the world economy," Yellen said in a statement.

