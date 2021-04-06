US Hails Vienna Talks as Welcome, Constructive Step on JCPOA - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States sees the ongoing Vienna talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement as a welcome and constructive step to get a better understanding how to restore mutual compliance, US State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"Certainly as a step forward, a broad step forward these discussions in Vienna, even we are not meeting directly with the Iranians...

it is a welcome step, it is a constructive step, it is a potentially useful step," Price said during a daily briefing.

Price also said the utility of the setting in Vienna is that there can be real-time interaction, albeit indirect between the United States and in turn the Iranians, with those messages ferried back and forth by the US allies and partners.

"In the end we hope that we are able to leave Vienna... with a better understanding of a roadmap for how we get to that end state - mutual compliance," he added.