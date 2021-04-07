UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hails Vienna Talks As Welcome, Constructive Step On JCPOA - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Hails Vienna Talks as Welcome, Constructive Step on JCPOA - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States sees the ongoing Vienna talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement as a welcome and constructive step to get a better understanding how to restore mutual compliance, US State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"Certainly as a step forward, a broad step forward these discussions in Vienna, even we are not meeting directly with the Iranians...

it is a welcome step, it is a constructive step, it is a potentially useful step," Price said during a daily briefing.

Price also said the utility of the setting in Vienna is that there can be real-time interaction, albeit indirect between the United States and in turn the Iranians, with those messages ferried back and forth by the US allies and partners.

"In the end we hope that we are able to leave Vienna... with a better understanding of a roadmap for how we get to that end state - mutual compliance," he added.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Vienna Price United States 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

1 hour ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

1 hour ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

1 hour ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

1 hour ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

1 hour ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.