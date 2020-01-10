US Halts All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Without Explanation - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Department of Transportation halted all public charter flights to Cuba with the exception of flights to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The US Department of Transportation halted all public charter flights to Cuba with the exception of flights to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Nine Cuban airports currently receiving US public charter flights will be affected," the release said. "Public charter flight operators will have a 60-day wind-down period to discontinue all affected flights, the release said. In addition, the US plans to cap the number of flights to Havana."

The release offered no explanation for the decision.