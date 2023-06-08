UrduPoint.com

US Halts Food Aid To Ethiopia Over Diverted Supplies

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 08:49 PM

USAID halted food aid to Ethiopia Thursday, citing "a widespread and coordinated campaign" to divert donated supplies from the needy

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :USAID halted food aid to Ethiopia Thursday, citing "a widespread and coordinated campaign" to divert donated supplies from the needy.

"We made the difficult but necessary decision that we cannot move forward with distribution of food assistance until reforms are in place," said the US government's main international aid agency.

"Our intention is to immediately resume food assistance once we are confident in the integrity of delivery systems to get assistance to its intended recipients," the statement added.

The decision will affect millions of Ethiopians, who are facing severe food shortages due to a devastating war in the northern region of Tigray as well as a punishing drought in the south and southeast that has also struck Somalia and parts of Kenya.

