US Halts Hospital Trials Of Blood Thinners For Severe COVID-19 Infections - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States stopped enrolling hospitalized patients with severe cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in clinical trials of blood thinners after observing no benefit from the potential treatment, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release.

"Among critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care unit (ICU) support, therapeutic anti-coagulation drugs did not reduce the need for organ support," the release said on Tuesday.

The NIH pointed out that enrollment and trials will continue for moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients because researchers have yet to determine an optimal dose to prevent blood clots - a common complication.

Unusual clotting can cause multiple health complications, including lung failure, heart attack, and stroke, the release noted.

More Stories From World

