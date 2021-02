US Halts Lawsuit Accusing Yale University of Bias Against Asians, Whites - Justice Dept.

The US government dropped a Trump administration lawsuit accusing Yale University of discriminating against Asian and White applicants, the Justice Department said in a court filing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US government dropped a Trump administration lawsuit accusing Yale University of discriminating against Asian and White applicants, the Justice Department said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Without explanation, the document said: "NOTICE OF VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL.

"

The document then cited a provision in US law that allows the plaintiff to "voluntarily dismiss an action without a court order by filing a 'notice of dismissal.'"

The Trump administration sued Yale University in October as part of a campaign against racial and ethnic preferences in admissions to elite US universities.

An earlier US Supreme Court ruling allows universities to use race- and ethnic-based criteria in limited circumstances.