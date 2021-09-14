US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The United States is suspending military training for Guinean armed forces until a review of the situation in the country following the military is conducted, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are carefully reviewing the situation on the ground for any potential impacts on our military assistance and until that review is complete, there's going to be no further training or support to the Guinean armed forces. The military seizure of power is inconsistent with US military training and education," Kirby said at a press briefing.