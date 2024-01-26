Open Menu

US Halts New Natural Gas Export Facilities, Citing Climate Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

US halts new natural gas export facilities, citing climate crisis

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Joe Biden's administration announced Friday it was pausing new liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities, citing the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis by accelerating the transition from fossil fuels.

It comes as the president looks to shore up his liberal base in a tough election rematch later this year against likely Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has falsely called human-caused global warming a "hoax" and vowed to torpedo his Democratic opponent's climate agenda.

"This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time," said Biden in a statement.

"While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent."

The US is the world's leading LNG exporter, averaging 11.6 billion cubic feet (328 million cubic meters) per day according to the tracker CEDIGAZ, with seven terminals currently in operation.

Under the plan, new export applications would be subjected to an indefinite review considering climate and wider environmental and economic impacts.

Related Topics

Election World Trump Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

36 minutes ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

16 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

16 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

16 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

16 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

16 hours ago

More Stories From World