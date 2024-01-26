US Halts New Natural Gas Export Facilities, Citing Climate Crisis
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Joe Biden's administration announced Friday it was pausing new liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities, citing the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis by accelerating the transition from fossil fuels.
It comes as the president looks to shore up his liberal base in a tough election rematch later this year against likely Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has falsely called human-caused global warming a "hoax" and vowed to torpedo his Democratic opponent's climate agenda.
"This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time," said Biden in a statement.
"While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent."
The US is the world's leading LNG exporter, averaging 11.6 billion cubic feet (328 million cubic meters) per day according to the tracker CEDIGAZ, with seven terminals currently in operation.
Under the plan, new export applications would be subjected to an indefinite review considering climate and wider environmental and economic impacts.
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From World
-
China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism: Wang Wenbin7 minutes ago
-
Britain's King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate surgery27 minutes ago
-
China, North Korea vice foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang37 minutes ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters disrupt tourism over ticket sales37 minutes ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open57 minutes ago
-
India has no right to hold its Republic Day celebration in disputed Kashmir's territory; Dr. Fai1 hour ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas2 hours ago
-
Venezuela to Guyana: reject outside interference in border row2 hours ago
-
Colombia seeks international aid to combat forest fires edging in on homes2 hours ago
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars2 hours ago
-
Quality control at heart of latest Boeing crisis2 hours ago
-
West Indies weather Carey storm to stay on top at tea2 hours ago