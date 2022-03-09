US halts Russian oil, Moscow pledges new Ukraine corridors

The United States has banned imports of Russian oil, firing one of its biggest economic weapons against Moscow over the war in Ukraine where new humanitarian corridors were set to open Wednesday for civilians trying to escape besieged cities

Kyiv, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States has banned imports of Russian oil, firing one of its biggest economic weapons against Moscow over the war in Ukraine where new humanitarian corridors were set to open Wednesday for civilians trying to escape besieged cities.

Russia said the routes would open in five cities that its forces have been shelling, but Kyiv has repeatedly warned Moscow is not genuinely looking to allow civilians to flee and on Tuesday accused Moscow of bombing one corridor.

"Such actions are nothing other than a genocide," the Ukrainian defence ministry wrote on Facebook.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the US oil embargo on Russia would cut "the main artery" of Moscow's economy, and vowed Ukraine would "never be a victory" for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The invasion has sparked the biggest war in Europe and the continent's largest refugee crisis since World War II, while the West has responded with sanctions on Russia that have reverberated around the global economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has complained he needs more air support to fight Moscow's offensive, with the invading forces maintaining a devastating bombing campaign.

But Washington on Tuesday rejected an offer from NATO ally Poland to give Kyiv jets via an American air base because of fears of a wider conflict with Russia.

The new humanitarian corridors were set to open in the capital Kyiv, port city Mariupol, and Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, at 0700 GMT, Russian defence ministry official said, according to TASS state news agency.

It did not say if the corridors would lead to Russia or Belarus, a condition that Kyiv had rejected in previous evacuation plans.

The United Nations said more than two million civilians have flooded across Ukraine's borders to escape Russian shelling.

Successful evacuations from some of the agreed humanitarian corridors have been reported.

At least 5,000 people were freed in the northern city of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, after days of heavy fighting and an air strike that killed 21 people.

Evacuations also took place outside the capital Kyiv.

But attempted evacuations from the port town of Mariupol have failed on several occasions, with Kyiv saying Moscow refused to allow children, women or the elderly to leave.

"This situation is really apocalyptic for people, it is getting worse," said Ewan Watson, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

A six-year-old girl identified only as Tanya died from dehydration under the rubble of her destroyed home, said authorities in the southern hub, which has had no water, power or heating since Friday.