US Halts Telegram's $1.7Bln Digital Token Offering - Securities Commission

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:10 AM

US Halts Telegram's $1.7Bln Digital Token Offering - Securities Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The US Securities and Exchange Commission said it filed for court action to block the Telegram Group's unregistered digital token offering in the United States and overseas that has raised more than $1.7 billion in investor funds.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has filed an emergency action and obtained temporary restraining order against two offshore entities conducting an alleged unregistered, ongoing digital token offering in the US and overseas that has raised more than $1.7 billion of investor funds," a statement from the commission said.

According to the SEC, Telegram and its wholly-owned subsidiary TON Issuer Inc. began raising capital in January 2018 to finance the companies' business, including the development of their own blockchain, the "Telegram Open Network" or "TON Blockchain," as well as the mobile messaging application Telegram Messenger.

"[The] defendants sold approximately 2.9 billion digital tokens called "Grams" at discounted prices to 171 initial purchasers worldwide, including more than 1 billion Grams to 39 US purchasers. Telegram promised to deliver the Grams to the initial purchasers upon the launch of its blockchain by no later than October 31, 2019, at which time the purchasers and Telegram will be able to sell billions of Grams into US markets," the commission said.

The commission said it sought emergency relief, permanent injunctions, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.

