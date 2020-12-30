(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has transferred 30 armored vehicles to the Iraqi armed forces to help provide security in Baghdad's so-called green zone, which regularly comes under rocket attacks, the US embassy in Baghdad said on Tuesday

The Green Zone is subjected to periodic rocket attacks on account of it being the location at which government buildings and foreign embassies are situated. The zone is also not far from the Baghdad International Airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield. As a rule, such incidents do not result in civilian casualties and do not entail significant damage.

"The United States on Monday provided the Iraqi military with thirty armored vehicles to assist in securing the International Zone. The vehicles were presented to the Special Command Division (SCD) at Al Assad Air Base, and will be used by the Iraqi military in their patrols," the embassy wrote on its official Facebook page.

The US has affirmed its stance to help the Iraqi army maintain the security of the country's capital.

"We will continue working together to guarantee a stable and secure future for the Iraqi people," the embassy added.

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had warned Baghdad that it would close its diplomatic mission if attacks persist. According to the news outlet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the warning about the possible embassy closure to Iraq's leadership.

The most recent rocket attack on Baghdad's green zone took place on December 20 and inflicted some minor damage to the US diplomatic mission. In response, Pompeo accused "Iran-backed militias" of carrying out the attack and said that no US embassy personnel were harmed, but there was one civilian casualty.

Tehran, in turn, has refuted the alleged involvement of Iran-backed groups in the rocket attack.