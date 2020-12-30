UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hands 30 Armored Vehicles To Iraq To Help Ensure Security Of Baghdad's Green Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:02 PM

US Hands 30 Armored Vehicles to Iraq to Help Ensure Security of Baghdad's Green Zone

The United States has transferred 30 armored vehicles to the Iraqi armed forces to help provide security in Baghdad's so-called green zone, which regularly comes under rocket attacks, the US embassy in Baghdad said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The United States has transferred 30 armored vehicles to the Iraqi armed forces to help provide security in Baghdad's so-called green zone, which regularly comes under rocket attacks, the US embassy in Baghdad said on Tuesday.

The Green Zone is subjected to periodic rocket attacks on account of it being the location at which government buildings and foreign embassies are situated. The zone is also not far from the Baghdad International Airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield. As a rule, such incidents do not result in civilian casualties and do not entail significant damage.

"The United States on Monday provided the Iraqi military with thirty armored vehicles to assist in securing the International Zone. The vehicles were presented to the Special Command Division (SCD) at Al Assad Air Base, and will be used by the Iraqi military in their patrols," the embassy wrote on its official Facebook page.

The US has affirmed its stance to help the Iraqi army maintain the security of the country's capital.

"We will continue working together to guarantee a stable and secure future for the Iraqi people," the embassy added.

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had warned Baghdad that it would close its diplomatic mission if attacks persist. According to the news outlet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the warning about the possible embassy closure to Iraq's leadership.

The most recent rocket attack on Baghdad's green zone took place on December 20 and inflicted some minor damage to the US diplomatic mission. In response, Pompeo accused "Iran-backed militias" of carrying out the attack and said that no US embassy personnel were harmed, but there was one civilian casualty.

Tehran, in turn, has refuted the alleged involvement of Iran-backed groups in the rocket attack.

Related Topics

Attack Army Washington Facebook Iraq Vehicles Baghdad United States September December From Government Airport Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

5 minutes ago

Football stars thank Dubai for a memorable stay an ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey, US Created Working Group Related to S-400 ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks extend gains with healthy rally

3 minutes ago

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than repo ..

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.