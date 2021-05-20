US' Harris Breaks Election Pledge by Hiding Wealth in Tax-Avoiding Family Trust

US Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have reneged on the ethics pledge she made during the election campaign by placing her assets in a tax-avoiding family trust

Harris' recently released financial disclosure form shows that she and the second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, are trustees of the KDH/DCE family trust, which they used to purchase a $2 million condominium near the capital's Georgetown district.

According to the San Francisco city records, the living trust was also used by the power couple to buy luxurious property in 2004, when Harris was elected as California attorney general.

It was sold in March for an estimated $860,000.

This goes against the vice president's campaign vow to "eliminate the trust loophole in existing financial disclosure law" and ban public officials from hiding their assets in family trusts.

Harris' recently released tax documents show that she and Emhoff had a joint gross income of $1,695,225 last year, which is almost 25 times the average US household earnings.