US Has 36 Hours Left to Complete Evacuation From Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States has only 36 hours left to complete the operation to evacuate from Afghanistan its citizens and Afghans who worked for the US mission, CNN reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous source.

According to the CNN source, as of 08:00 Kabul time (03:30 GMT), 150 US citizens and around 1,800 Afghan staff of the US embassy were still to get to the Kabul airport, with "36 hours [left] to do it."

"American citizens are still trickling in but their priority has shifted to local staff," the source added.

Access to the airport is complicated, as almost all the gates are closed out of fear of possible terrorist attacks, apart from the one that Afghan security forces were unofficially using for their evacuees, the source said.

According to the source, evacuation will end on Friday.