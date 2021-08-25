UrduPoint.com

US Has 5,400 Troops On Ground In Afghanistan, Down From 5,800 Peak - Pentagon

The US has withdrawn about 400 troops from Afghanistan and brought the total number of personnel on the ground to approximately 5,400 people, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US has withdrawn about 400 troops from Afghanistan and brought the total number of personnel on the ground to approximately 5,400 people, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We still have on the ground about 5,400 of the 5,800 that we reached at the maximum," Kirby said during a press briefing.

He said that some of the withdrawn troops had already been at Hamid Karzai International Airport prior to the recent surge, while others were headquarters staff and other support personnel whose missions were deemed completed.

