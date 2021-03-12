UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has 8,800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children In Federal Care Facilities - Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:10 AM

US Has 8,800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Federal Care Facilities - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A total of 8,800 migrant children who came to the United States alone are in Federal care facilities, a US Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Currently, there are approximately 8,800 unaccompanied children (UC) in ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] care," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

On February 18, there were about 6,800 unaccompanied migrant children under the care of the ORR.

HHS in a fact sheet released on March 1 said that the average length of time migrant children spend in federal care facilities is 42 days.

The United States has seen an influx of unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the US-Mexico border since October.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows 9,457 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended at the southern border in February, which is a substantial increase from the 5,858 unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in January.

Last month, influx caused the Biden administration to open a facility in Carizzo Springs, Texas, that can house up to 700 migrant children.

Related Topics

Springs United States January February March October Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

5 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

7 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

6 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

6 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

6 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.