US Has Accountability Measures to Track Military Aid Packages Sent to Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States has accountability measures to track weapons and equipment from US security aid packages that are being sent to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We have very, very detailed accountability measures to ensure that we are tracking from the moment that we have authorization to provide a capability, from the moment that we move that capability via US Transportation Command to its destination to go across the border to Ukraine, and then working with Ukrainians we also have information about how they are deploying these capabilities, how they're using them, and how they are consuming the capabilities that they need replenishment for," the defense official said during a conference call.

The official emphasized it is very detailed tracking conducted by US military colleagues at the Pentagon, at US European Command, and at the US Defense Attache Office.