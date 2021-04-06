UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Aligned Interests With Russia, China In Iran Nuclear Talks - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

US Has Aligned Interests With Russia, China in Iran Nuclear Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States has aligned interests with both Russia and China in the ongoing talks in Vienna on reviving teh2015 Iran nuclear agreement and views the two countries as partners in this effort, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We do have alignment in [many] areas when it comes to our interests with those of Moscow and Beijing," Price said. "It is certainly not in the interest of Moscow, it is certainly not in the interest of Beijing for Iran to be on the path to a nuclear weapon or for Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. We do see them as partners in this fairly narrow effort."

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear Vienna Beijing Price United States Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

50 minutes ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

51 minutes ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

1 hour ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

45 minutes ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

1 hour ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.