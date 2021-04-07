US Has Aligned Interests With Russia, China in Iran Nuclear Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States has aligned interests with both Russia and China in the ongoing talks in Vienna on reviving teh2015 Iran nuclear agreement and views the two countries as partners in this effort, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We do have alignment in [many] areas when it comes to our interests with those of Moscow and Beijing," Price said. "It is certainly not in the interest of Moscow, it is certainly not in the interest of Beijing for Iran to be on the path to a nuclear weapon or for Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. We do see them as partners in this fairly narrow effort."