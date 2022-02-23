US Has All Options On Table Including Possibly Sanctioning Putin - Senior Official
February 23, 2022 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States is considering all options, including possibly sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, if the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.
"With respect to President Putin, I'll just repeat what the president has said: all options remain on the table," the official said when asked if the United States will sanction Putin.