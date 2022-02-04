US Has Array of Tools If Chinese Companies Evade Export Controls on Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States has an array of tools it can deploy if companies, including in China, try to evade export controls on Russia, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We have an array of tools that we can deploy if we see companies including those in China doing their best to backfill US export control actions, to evade and get around them.

We have tools that can address that," Price told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a discussion on the potential implications of Russian "aggressive actions" against Ukraine during their recent conversation, Price added.