US Has Asked China for Help With North Korea Talks - Indo-Pacific Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States has reached out to China for its help reestablishing a dialogue with North Korea, National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

"We have reached out to China to ask for their help here," Campbell said at CSIS' annual Indo-Pacific Forecast event.

It is unclear when the request to China occurred.

Campbell noted that the US was "ready to sit down and talk with North Korea and talk about the future" but Pyongyang had generally ignored efforts by the US, South Korea, or Japan to reestablish a dialogue. Instead, North Korea had continued with "an increasing set of provocations and fiery rhetoric," he added.

Campbell said he hoped that the situation would change, but he did not currently see signs that it would.