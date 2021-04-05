UrduPoint.com
US Has Asked Russia To Explain Reported Troop Movement In Border Area - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

The United States has asked Russia to provide an explanation of the reported movement of its forces in its border area, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United States has asked Russia to provide an explanation of the reported movement of its forces in its border area, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are concerned by recent escalating Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, including the credible reports that have been emanating about Russian troop movements on Ukraine's borders and occupied Crimea.

The movements were of course preceded by the violations of the mid-2020, of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers last month... and the wounding of two other Ukrainian personnel," Price said.

The spokesperson also said "Russia's destabilizing actions undermine the deescalation intentions achieved through the OSCE brokered agreement of July of last year," adding that "We've asked Russia for an explanation of these provocations."

