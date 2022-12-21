UrduPoint.com

US Has B-52 Bombers, Other Capabilities To Compensate For Grounding B-2 Fleet - Pentagon

December 21, 2022

US Has B-52 Bombers, Other Capabilities to Compensate for Grounding B-2 Fleet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States has a variety of military capabilities, including B-52 bombers, to compensate for grounding the entire fleet of B-2 Spirit bombers, Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense, to include the Air Force, has a variety of capabilities at its disposal, particularly when it comes to our strategic bomber fleet," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We also have the B-52, which is both conventional and nuclear capable, which provides a redundant capability, broadly speaking, when it comes to our strategic forces.

Ryder pointed out that the United States continues to maintain its bomber capability to deter adversaries and, if necessary, engage in conflict, despite grounding the B-2 bomber fleet.

On Monday, media reported that the US Air Force had grounded all 20 B-2 bombers until further notice amid an ongoing search for potential safety defects following an accident involving one of the bombers.

The decision to ground the B-2 fleet came after one bomber undertook an emergency landing on December 10 at the Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, due to an in-flight malfunction.

