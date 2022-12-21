US Has B-52 Bombers, Other Capabilities to Compensate for Grounding B-2 Fleet - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States has a variety of military capabilities, including B-52 bombers, to compensate for grounding the entire fleet of B-2 Spirit bombers, Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense, to include the Air Force, has a variety of capabilities at its disposal, particularly when it comes to our strategic bomber fleet," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We also have the B-52, which is both conventional and nuclear capable, which provides a redundant capability, broadly speaking, when it comes to our strategic forces.

"

Ryder pointed out that the United States continues to maintain its bomber capability to deter adversaries and, if necessary, engage in conflict, despite grounding the B-2 bomber fleet.

On Monday, media reported that the US Air Force had grounded all 20 B-2 bombers until further notice amid an ongoing search for potential safety defects following an accident involving one of the bombers.

The decision to ground the B-2 fleet came after one bomber undertook an emergency landing on December 10 at the Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, due to an in-flight malfunction.