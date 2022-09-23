UrduPoint.com

US Has Been Warning Russia Of Nuclear Strike Consequences For Several Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

US Has Been Warning Russia of Nuclear Strike Consequences for Several Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The United States has been warning Russia for several months of the consequences of a nuclear strike, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been engaging in "strategic ambiguity" by sending vague signals to Russia about the consequences of a nuclear strike to keep Moscow in the dark about Washington's possible response, the newspaper said.

The US State Department has also been consistently engaged in private communications with Moscow over recent months, however there are no other details on the content of the talks, the newspaper said, citing anonymous officials.

On September 17, Biden said there would be consequences if Russia decides to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, adding that the US response would depend on the extent of what Russia does, but it would be consequential.

The US president did not disclose details about what the United States' contingency plans are if Russia uses chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. He also voiced support for referenda on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine. The Russian leader accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal if its territorial integrity is threatened.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk United States September Post All

Recent Stories

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

28 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

41 minutes ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

57 minutes ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.