US Has Been Warning Russia of Nuclear Strike Consequences for Several Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The United States has been warning Russia for several months of the consequences of a nuclear strike, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been engaging in "strategic ambiguity" by sending vague signals to Russia about the consequences of a nuclear strike to keep Moscow in the dark about Washington's possible response, the newspaper said.

The US State Department has also been consistently engaged in private communications with Moscow over recent months, however there are no other details on the content of the talks, the newspaper said, citing anonymous officials.

On September 17, Biden said there would be consequences if Russia decides to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, adding that the US response would depend on the extent of what Russia does, but it would be consequential.

The US president did not disclose details about what the United States' contingency plans are if Russia uses chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. He also voiced support for referenda on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine. The Russian leader accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal if its territorial integrity is threatened.