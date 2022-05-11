UrduPoint.com

US Has Capabilities To Conduct Strikes In Afghanistan If Threat Emerges - Top General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country's territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country's territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"We do maintain surveillance (in Afghanistan) and I won't go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan," Milley said in a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee.

