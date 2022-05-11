US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges - Top General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country's territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"We do maintain surveillance (in Afghanistan) and I won't go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan," Milley said in a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee.