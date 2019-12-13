US Has Deployed 14,000 Additional Troops in Middle East Since May - Esper

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has deployed 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East since May in light of Iran's continuous malign influence in the region, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States has deployed 14,000 additional troops to the middle East since May in light of Iran 's continuous malign influence in the region, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday.

"[Iran's] efforts have increased in recent months as it attacked targets in Saudi Arabia, disrupted commercial shipping to the Strait of Hormuz, shot down United States unmanned aerial vehicle in international airspace and provided support to proxies, including the Houthis, Hezbollah and Shia militia groups in Iraq," Esper said. "To address these threats, since May of this year nearly 14,000 US military personnel have deployed to the region to further enhance deterrence and demonstrate our commitment to our allies and our partners.

"

In September, Esper announced that President Donald Trump had approved the deployment of additional US forces and weapons systems to Saudi Arabia following missile strikes on the country's oil facilities.

Trump notified Congress in November that additional US troops will be deployed to Saudi Arabia to defend against the country against Iran and some 3,000 military personnel will remain there as long as the situation requires.