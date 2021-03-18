UrduPoint.com
US Has Disbursed $242Bln Of COVID-19 Relief Package - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Biden administration has so far disbursed $242 billion of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for the COVID-19, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"As announced last week, Economic Impact Payments are rolling out in tranches to millions of Americans in the coming weeks," the Treasury said. "In total, this first batch included approximately 90 million payments, which are valued at more than $242 billion. The first batch of payments were mostly sent by direct deposit, which some recipients started receiving this past weekend.

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden last week, includes $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals, extensions to emergency unemployment benefits, funding for vaccinations and testing, and $129 billion for school reopenings, among other things.

The US leads the world in COVID-19 cases (29.5 million) and related deaths (537,417), according to Johns Hopkins University as of Wednesday afternoon.

