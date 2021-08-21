US Has Evacuated 13,000 in Kabul Airlift in Past Week - Biden Administration Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The US Air Force has evacuated 13,000 people out of Afghanistan in the past week including 5,700 in the past 24 hours, a Biden administration official speaking on condition of background told reporters on Friday.

"An operational update: we evacuated approximately 13,000 people on US military aircraft since August 14, and relocated approximately 18,000 people since the end of July," the official said. "The US military evacuated 5,700 people in the last 24 hours alone."

The US armed forces had evacuated 3,000 people as part of those overall figures since Thursday night's update. And it had secured a number of agreements for those passengers to temporarily transit through other countries, the administration official added.

"We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our international allies and partners, including those who are working shoulder-to-shoulder with us on the ground in Kabul to support what is already one of the largest airlifts in history," the official said.

The Biden administration was leading an unprecedented and highly complex global effort to coordinate safe transit out of Afghanistan for thousands of US citizens, Special Immigrant visa applicants and their families, vulnerable Afghans, and third-country nationals, the official noted.